How to tackle insecurity, economic problems, by Bamidele

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has called for concerted efforts of critical stakeholders in resolving the economic challenges and tackling insecurity.

Obviously, it was not another talk shop. Rather, it was a gathering of patriots, who were curiously in search of antidotes to hydra-headed challenges that viciously beset Nigeria. Its mission was unambiguous from the inception.

From its inception to conclusion, the country’s socio-economic realities poignantly came to the fore in the presentation of nearly all guest speakers and resource persons. However, beyond the rhetoric of grim realities that currently eclipse Nigeria, there was a consensus on the significance of developing creative legislative frameworks in response to the country’s socio-economic realities. headtopics.com

He said legislative intervention is critical to every initiative directed at making Nigeria an investment destination or ensuring stability in all parts and sectors of the federation. But Bamidele specifically recommended a forum where the executive and legislature would always meet to perfect institutional approaches to addressing vicious challenges that threaten Nigeria.

As the senate leader succinctly pointed out, this calls for strategic collaboration between ministers and chairmen of all standing committees in the Senate and House Committees. It also calls for legislators to have strategic sessions with the permanent secretaries and chief executives of key federal parastatals with a view to devising approaches to the implementation of the eight-point agenda in the national interest. headtopics.com

Like other senators at the retreat, the senate president utterly agreed with Bamidele on the need to set a common forum for lawmakers and members of the Federal Executive Council, where they would discuss issues of strategic national interest and work out innovative legislative frameworks to those issues that threaten the country’s collective interests. It is time, according to him, to culture a strategic collaboration.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

How to tackle insecurity, economic problems, by BamideleThe Nation Newspaper How to tackle insecurity, economic problems, by Bamidele Read more ⮕

We‘re committed to reviving nation’s ailing economy — TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu, yesterday, in Minna, Niger State, reiterated his government's commitment to transforming and reviving the nation’s ailing economy and pleaded with Nigerians to bear with his administration, saying 'the hardship will soon be over. Read more ⮕

We‘re committed to reviving nation’s ailing economy — TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Mbah Calls For Women Inclusion In Nation-buildingGovernor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has stressed the need for the inclusion of women in social development, peace and nation-building. Read more ⮕

Of advertising industry reform and the nation’s economyWhile some analysts have argued that government has what it takes to use its political will to correct every abnormality in the marketing industry, I consider the role being played by a few of our colleagues as not patriotic enough. Read more ⮕

Actress Kemi Afolabi eulogises late Murphy AfolabiThe Nation Newspaper Actress Kemi Afolabi eulogises late Murphy Afolabi Read more ⮕