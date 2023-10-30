How to reduce mortality among expectant mothers, by don

At the lunch of its campaign to reverse Nigeria’s profile as the country with the largest mortality rate, she said the service would be free. She hinted that 300 expectant mothers have been registered ‘even before the beginning of this campaign’.

Afolabi, who is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, decried the poor state of hospitals in the country. She recalled that in 82,000 women died from pregnancy and child-birth complications in 2020.According to her, the number of deaths recorded in the country from pregnancy and childbirth was more than that of India with five times Nigeria’s population.

She added: “The organisation has employed community health workers to help register them, follow them up, ensure they deliver and follow them up after delivery so they can be safe with their children. “If India could reduce their own, it is important for us to reduce ours. In the high income countries, the total number of women dying from pregnancy and child-birth complications is usually less than 10 sometimes, or less than 20 in one year, but for us, 82,000 is too much- 225 women died daily. headtopics.com

