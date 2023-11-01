How to make the naira stronger

All sectors of the economy were operating at a level that made the country a must go business destination. The agricultural sector, especially, was making its impact to the point that most raw materials were sourced locally.

The success of that effort reflected on the value of the naira, there was a minimal stress on the local currency. Foreign currencies were not as dominant as they are today. Before the nation realised sufficiently that the economy was on a downward spiral that kept chipping off the value of the naira, it was already too late as there was not enough dollar and pound to finance the indecently acquired taste for imported goods and services.

To the consternation of the citizenry already used to bank transactions when the need for foreign currencies arose, black market emerged from nowhere and took over the space. Their rates have become the benchmark for assessing the true value of the naira.

Soon, the political class joined the fray and started hoarding the dollar for political purposes, denying the productive sector the foreign exchange it desperately needs for importation of raw materials and spares.

The CBN, like any other elsewhere, is not in the business of mass producing any foreign currency for that matter. The only way to generate this hard currency is to expand and increase the influx of foreign exchange through embarking into productive exercises for export.

The continued importation of petroleum products is a drain on scarce foreign exchange. Non essentials like medical and educational tourism at state expense added a dangerous mix that is utterly unhelpful. At a certain time, the CBN toyed with the idea of bringing the Chinese Yuan as an added currency to ease the pressure on the dollar.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Depreciating Naira value pushes medical care beyond NigeriansIt is not the best of times to be sick in Nigeria or to require any form of medical treatment as a result of a disease infection or accident trauma. This is because the continuous free fall of the naira value over the last few years has worsened the already weakened healthcare delivery services in the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Subsidy: Nigerians going through difficult times — AbiodunGOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, acknowledged that Nigerians are going through very difficult times, adding that “we are all going through a very trying period.”

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Atiku Abubakar Addresses Nigerians After Defeat at Supreme Court [FULL TEXT]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: 99 Stranded Nigerians Return From Niger RepublicThe National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday, said it received another batch of 99 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: S-Court verdict: Rally round Tinubu, Onuigbo counsels NigeriansA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Minister alerts Nigerians on fake humanitarian trust fund portalThe Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has alerted Nigerians to the existence of a portal designed by undesirable elements to defraud Nigerians.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕