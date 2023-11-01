How to make the naira stronger

All sectors of the economy were operating at a level that made the country a must go business destination. The agricultural sector, especially, was making its impact to the point that most raw materials were sourced locally.
The success of that effort reflected on the value of the naira, there was a minimal stress on the local currency. Foreign currencies were not as dominant as they are today. Before the nation realised sufficiently that the economy was on a downward spiral that kept chipping off the value of the naira, it was already too late as there was not enough dollar and pound to finance the indecently acquired taste for imported goods and services.
To the consternation of the citizenry already used to bank transactions when the need for foreign currencies arose, black market emerged from nowhere and took over the space. Their rates have become the benchmark for assessing the true value of the naira.
Soon, the political class joined the fray and started hoarding the dollar for political purposes, denying the productive sector the foreign exchange it desperately needs for importation of raw materials and spares.
The CBN, like any other elsewhere, is not in the business of mass producing any foreign currency for that matter. The only way to generate this hard currency is to expand and increase the influx of foreign exchange through embarking into productive exercises for export.
The continued importation of petroleum products is a drain on scarce foreign exchange. Non essentials like medical and educational tourism at state expense added a dangerous mix that is utterly unhelpful. At a certain time, the CBN toyed with the idea of bringing the Chinese Yuan as an added currency to ease the pressure on the dollar.
