Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), speaks on the challenges of regulating the multi-trillion naira pension industry, as well as what President Bola Tinubu should do to further growth, in this interview with journalists.

The outcomes are impressive: pension assets have surged by N5.94 trillion over the last three years, growing from N11.35 trillion in August 2020 to N17.29 trillion in August 2023. Furthermore, over 1 million new contributors have keyed into the CPS within this timeframe.

The deployment of the ECRS has also enabled the Commission to launch the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Transfer Window on 16 November 2020. The RSA Transfer Window provides the platform for RSA holders to seamlessly transfer their RSAs, with the associated balances, from one PFA to another once every year. This development has engendered competition among PFAs, thus promoting quality service delivery and competitive investment returns. headtopics.com

One persistent issue is the complaint of low pensions by some of those enrolled under the CPS. You have often suggested ways of supplementing the benefits. Why are we finding it hard to address this issue once and for all?

Furthermore, employers can consider an upward review of the rate of pension contributions in respect of their employees. Section 4(1) of the PRA 2014 stipulates a minimum pension contribution of 10% by the employer and 8% by the employee. However, the pension contribution rate can be enhanced through a collective agreement between the employer and the employee as provided under Section 4(2) of the PRA 2014. headtopics.com

The Non-Interest Fund (Fund VI) is one of the fund types under the Multi-Fund Investment Structure introduced by PenCom. The key objective of the Multi Fund Structure is to empower pension contributors and retirees to achieve optimum returns by aligning their pension savings with their individual risk/returns objectives. In addition, the structure is meant to provide investment portfolio choices to contributors.

