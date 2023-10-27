How Orijin celebrated Fela’s Legacy at 2023 Felabration

, themed “Question Jam Answer,” captured the enduring legacy of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, uniting cultural heritage with a resonant celebration. The Orijin brand, inspired by the African roots that drive the global influence of Afrobeat, took centre stage while offering a narrative that complements the rhythms of the event.

The event, themed “Question Jam Answer,” harmoniously blended excellence and cultural celebration in honour of the Afrobeat founder, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. The African roots behind Afrobeat music created by Fela Anikulapo ‘Baba70’ have been a wellspring of inspiration for countless talents, leading to the rise of superstars who have taken Afrobeat to the global stage, earning prestigious awards like the Grammys, BET Awards, and numerous other international accolades.

Over 90 distinguished artists from different continents took the stage. The line-up included Fela Anikulapo’s protégé, Dede Mabiaku, the UK-based Ezra Collective, the versatile Greek-born scientist and musician Salvador Sango, and legendary Jamaican acts. The event reached its climax when Sir Shina Peters added his flair with a high-energy performance, joining a diverse assembly of local and international talents. headtopics.com

Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits & RTS, Guinness Nigeria, expressed, “Orijin’s partnership with Felabration is a testament to the inspirational power of African roots and creativity. It reflects our dedication to nurturing culture, talent, and the deep-rooted heritage of the now-winning African entertainment industry.”

