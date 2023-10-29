How my mother’s death collapsed my marriage

Pulling back the curtains on how the death of his mother had a toll on his marriage, he said his inability to properly grieve his mother led to his union break up.

The movie luminary divulged that his failure to mourn his late mother properly was the root of the issue. He said the passing of his mother, a cherished figure in his heart, left him profoundly distraught, vividly recounting the heart-wrenching moment of receiving the news of her demise during a BBC interview, which shattered him to pieces.Jim noted that he was in the middle of constructing a house for his beloved mother when her demise occurred.

While the rest of his family openly grieved, he shouldered the mantle of being the unwavering support. However, he conceded that he couldn’t reciprocate her affection. Instead, most of his love and attention were channelled towards their child, which inevitably caused strain in their marriage. headtopics.com

Jim mentioned that, in an attempt to address his emotional turmoil, his ex-wife proposed therapy as a potential solution. Regrettably, he hesitated due to a traditional belief that therapy wasn’t a fitting avenue for an African man like himself.He added that eventually, his ex-wife reached a breaking point, recognising that his prolonged mourning for his mother had irreparably damaged their relationship.

