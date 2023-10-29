‘How my dad chose his new wife over me’ – Actor Taymesan

According to him, he was raised by his grandmother and even when his dad came into his life at some point, he later rejected him by 'choosing' his new wife and family over him. The thespian disclosed this in the latest episode of his podcast, Tea With Tay. Taymesan said, 'My dad and mum were teenage lovers. They had me early. So, my granny had to raise me. 'My dad tried at some point.

But the only time that he chose me, somebody got in the way. His new wife. 'I felt rejection on the highest level. I felt that my dad chose his wife over me and has chosen her till today. And his new family.' He said initially he was striving to be successful to prove those who rejected him wrong but after hitting stardom, he realised that 'so much damage has been done. So, I started asking God to heal me'.

