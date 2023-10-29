How kidnapping, banditry push northern youths to uninhabitable places in Lagos

While some of the displaced persons have found solace in communities close to them, others have travelled thousands of miles away from home to get new abode.
What stands them out is the communal lifestyle they often adopt, even though they may not be from the same state. While they must be commended for contributing to the state’s economy through the various commercial activities, no matter how minute it is, in many of these locations, their activities, sometimes, violate the state environmental laws.
Many of them are found in areas seen as Hausa dominated communities like Agege and Idiaraba. Nevertheless, many others are now outside these locations, they sleep in groups in the halls of religious centres, open spaces in markets, big warehouses, malls, uncompleted buildings, under bridges, trailer parks, as well as refuse dumps, whether legal or illegal.
Speaking on the development, a resident, Dolapo Adebola, noted that since the insurgency and now banditry, there have been huge in flock of youths from the north. He further noted that majority of them are however always willing to doing something to earn a living.
Another resident, Taiye Sanusi, said he does not see any security threat from the army of northern youths dotting the different parts of the city from the interactions he has had with some of them. He implored political elites in the north to find a way to resource them and equip them with skills that could make them not think of taking to criminality.
“Some were displaced from their villages and, towns and they lost all their properties in the process including, their means of livelihood, which is mostly farming. That is why they have to come to cities to look for their daily bread, while those who have not lost their parents are also working to assist their parents who probably have been displaced too from their means of livelihood.