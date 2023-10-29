How kidnapping, banditry push northern youths to uninhabitable places in Lagos

While some of the displaced persons have found solace in communities close to them, others have travelled thousands of miles away from home to get new abode.

What stands them out is the communal lifestyle they often adopt, even though they may not be from the same state. While they must be commended for contributing to the state’s economy through the various commercial activities, no matter how minute it is, in many of these locations, their activities, sometimes, violate the state environmental laws.

Many of them are found in areas seen as Hausa dominated communities like Agege and Idiaraba. Nevertheless, many others are now outside these locations, they sleep in groups in the halls of religious centres, open spaces in markets, big warehouses, malls, uncompleted buildings, under bridges, trailer parks, as well as refuse dumps, whether legal or illegal. headtopics.com

Speaking on the development, a resident, Dolapo Adebola, noted that since the insurgency and now banditry, there have been huge in flock of youths from the north. He further noted that majority of them are however always willing to doing something to earn a living.

Another resident, Taiye Sanusi, said he does not see any security threat from the army of northern youths dotting the different parts of the city from the interactions he has had with some of them. He implored political elites in the north to find a way to resource them and equip them with skills that could make them not think of taking to criminality. headtopics.com

“Some were displaced from their villages and, towns and they lost all their properties in the process including, their means of livelihood, which is mostly farming. That is why they have to come to cities to look for their daily bread, while those who have not lost their parents are also working to assist their parents who probably have been displaced too from their means of livelihood.

Your appointments one-sided, Nigeria not Lagos – Asari Dokubo knocks TinubuFormer Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has decried the nature of President Bola Tinubu's appointments. Dokubo lamented that Tinubu's appointments were one-sided and dangerous to the well-being of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We wish Tinubu safe landingThe New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has wished President Bola Tinubu a successful tenure following his victory at the Supreme Court. The Lagos State NNPP Secretary, Sheriff Oladejo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. Read more ⮕

Lagos Assembly To Review LG Administrative GuidelinesLagos State House of Assembly has called for review of administrative guidelines for Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Read more ⮕

Fear of epidemic looms in police cells as courts reject remand suspects in LagosFears of major outbreaks of epidemic loom in Police cells across Lagos State, following the stoppage of intakes of suspects from the police by the Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS. Read more ⮕

NGO trains 100 girls in digital technology, innovative learning in LagosNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕