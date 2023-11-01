How I got jailed in Uganda

However, speaking in a recent interview with Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 FM, New York, Tems insisted that they didn’t break COVID-19 rules, claiming that “it was a setup.” The Oscar-nominated diva said she thought she wasn’t going to come out of jail and was “already settling in” as she emphasised that she adapts very quickly.
Tems said: “We didn’t break the Covid-19 rules. It was basically like a set-up. We went to Uganda, and I had a show there. It was during COVID year but they had opened things up that time. They had just had a rally in Uganda. People were going out. It wasn’t on lockdown. It was the aftermath.“And the organisers said they had the permit, they sent us the permit. Everything was cool.
“So, he went with them. But they came back upstairs to pick me up. So, it was like who called them? Later, I found out that there was some weird… That was so scary. I spent two nights in prison. I thought I wasn’t gonna come out. I thought maybe I was going through it for a reason. I was like maybe this is for me to help the people in prison. It was crazy, I ain’t gonna lie. I was settling in because I adapt real quick.
