How I ended up hawking after ‘fighting’ to get B.Sc. – Olufunke, mother of three

Meet Olufunke, graduate of Accounting from Lagos State University, LASU, who now hawks in Mile 12 market to make a living and care for her children.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Olufunke narrated how she had to start hawking when she could not pay the N120,000 loan she collected from the bank because she lost her job during the Covid-19 lockdown.

