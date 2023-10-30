How Galaxy Backbone Is Contributing To Nigeria's Economy

Galaxy Backbone contributions to the digital Nigeria are instrumental in advancing the country’s digital agenda, improving service delivery, fostering innovation, and empowering citizens in the digital age, hence strengthening the economy in the sector.

Only recently, GBB Limited entered into partnership with Moharram & Partners, an Egyptian firm, to provide enabling trust-based cyber and cloud solutions that will offer customers a well-rounded approach to cybersecurity.

The manager, Public Policy, KAPERSKY, Thamer Alharbi also said the idea was to have market access and engagement opportunities with governments agencies to explore the capabilities in it cybersecurity solutions, while soliciting for collaboration with GBB to showcase those products and services into the Nigerian Market.Galaxy Backbone is committed to promoting digital inclusion in Nigeria.

Namadi had said: “We are here to seek Galaxy collaboration towards accelerating our digital transformation plan that is already in Jigawa. We develop about five policy instruments of global standard and we look forward to see us connected to the service as well as having a data center in Jigawa.”

Also, as part of efforts to achieve its mandate, particularly in the area of fostering digital economy, Galaxy Backboone featured prominently at the just concluded #DigitalNigeria Conference, 2023 held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja between October from Tuesday to Thursday last week. headtopics.com

The GBB MD/CEO, Prof. Abubakar Backbone led management and staff to the #DigitalNigeria Conference, 2023 where he personally engaged guests and participants at the Galaxy Backbone exhibition stand. The government digital technology enabler also shared the work it is doing in deepening broadband penetration across the country, securing data and providing Cloud as a Service to public and private organisations

