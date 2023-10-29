How event planner, Omobolanle impacting lives

Omobolanle, born on October 20, 1973, has a background steeped in education and a passion for event planning.

Adebimpe’s educational journey began at the esteemed Ogun State Polytechnic, where she graduated with distinction in Mass Communication. “As an event planner, Adebimpe stands in a league of her own, ranking among the very best in Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Adebimpe’s dedication to excellence extends to her culinary skills, holding a Diploma certificate in food safety and management from London city training center, United Kingdom, as well as a certificate in culinary arts from International culinary arts, Dubai. headtopics.com

“Beyond her thriving event planning and culinary ventures, Adebimpe, is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Honeybols Clothing line, among other high-flying businesses, showcasing her proficiency in diversification and business acumen.“Adebimpe’s impact transcends the business world; she is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Party Managers Association of Nigeria (PAMAN), a position that reflects her assertive and tenacious approach to leadership.

Showbiz promoter, Alex Ozone earns Ebonyi State’s recognition for his “Homecoming Development” initiative Alex Ozone, who is also known as Nwuruku Ozor Alex, has long been an advocate for youth engagement and the preservation of cultural heritage. The All Progressive Party-led government of Ebonyi State has now acknowledged and appreciated his contributions in these areas. headtopics.com

Expressing his gratitude, Alex Ozone took to his social media platform to express his appreciation for the government. In his post, he lauded the Governor Francis Nwifuru-led administration for its commitment to improving the lives of the people of his home state. He emphasized that no work is insignificant and highlighted the significance of contributing to making things better.

