How Enugu firefighters battled gas flare for over eight hours

Enugu State Fire Service has successfully put out the gas flare that erupted during a borehole drilling at the Federal Housing Estate in Ugwogo Nike, Enugu.

Sam Ugwu, the state’s commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, stated this during a tour of the scene of the incident at Nike on Sunday.reports that the gas flare occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and lasted till the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the rig operators and some residents scampering for safety.

According to Mr Ugwu, the state had experienced the same gas flaring around the Caritas University last year, making the latest one the second of such incidents. “The ministry would come here to do an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and then there would be a letter of commencement, which would be issued by the ministry. headtopics.com

Mr Ugwu added that Enugu could not be known as Coal City alone because it had gas, limestone, kaolin, gypsum, and other mineral resources in abundance. “What readily came to mind was the incident at Caritas University last year, around 24th May, to be precise. That Caritas University incident took us roughly three weeks to quench because we had never had such an experience before that.

He warned residents of the area to respect the cordon by the servicemen and also avoid coming close to the site with fire of any kind.A resident of the estate, Boniface Ogbueje, told reporters that the incident caused pandemonium, but commended the State Fire Service for saving the situation. headtopics.com

“People were running helter-skelter, but the firemen came quickly and were able to bring the fire under control after several hours. God really helped us,” he said.

