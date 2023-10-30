How bouncers prevented me from meeting Burna Boy

He said contrary to speculations that he was bounced by Burna Boy's bouncers, it was his own bouncers who prevented him from meeting the 'African Giant' crooner. Whitemoney, who is also a singer, emphasized that just as people vote for politicians and expect access to them, fans and supporters vote for celebrities by consuming their music and content, which, in turn, contributes to their success.

I'm a huge fan of Burna; left where I was because I wanted to go and greet him. I asked if I could say hi to burna, and they asked why? That was when I just withdrew, so people thought it was his bouncers bouncing, me, but it was my bouncer that told me, 'Oga make we comot for here'. 'I'm not even sure Burna saw me, because I don't think he'll see me one on one, and he'll tell me not to greet him.