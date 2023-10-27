House of Representatives Summons Naira Marley, Mohbad’s Manager Over Royalties

The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Mohbad’s manager, Jiggy Adeoye, to appear before it on November 3, 2023.
The summons is part of the House’s efforts to address concerns surrounding the works of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and ensure his rights are upheld. The invitation was contained in a letter dated October 26, 2023, and signed by the Committee Clerk, Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim.
The letter, routed through the President of the Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria (PMAN), stated that the House was investigating the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad, as well as the level of interaction between Naira Marley and other relevant copyright organisations. headtopics.com
The letter also stated that the information gathered from the meeting would guide the committee on further legislative action. The House’s decision to intervene in the matter was prompted by a motion sponsored by Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos), who urged a review of the laws pertaining to the entertainment industry and copyright, expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that artistes were often compelled to sign.
During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26, 2023, the lawmakers expressed their commitment to ensuring proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad’s musical works. The lawmakers also pledged to monitor the ongoing investigation into his death and the royalties accruing to him. headtopics.com
Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley's record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12, 2023.