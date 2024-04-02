House of Representatives Committee summons KFC management over discrimination allegations

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities has summoned the management of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, over allegations of discriminatory treatment towards Mr Adebola Daniel, a person living with a disability and son of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel. Chairman of the committee, Bashiru Ayinla, announced this decision while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Ayinla, representing Oshodi/Isolo-1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State, vowed that the committee would ensure that any violation of the Disability Act is met with appropriate punishment under the law. Recall that the incident in question occurred at the KFC outlet within the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, where Daniel, a wheelchair user, was reportedly denied entry with the manager allegedly stating, 'No wheelchair allowed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House of Reps probes abandoned projects at Maritime AcademyHouse of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has resolved to investigate all contractors

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

House of Representatives Expresses Concern over Oil Theft and Lack of TransparencyThe House of Representatives has decried the recurring destruction of oil and gas pipelines in the country and persistent lack of transparency in the operations and regulatory activities in the sector. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, chairperson, Special Committee on Oil Theft, condemned the act at a meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd in Abuja. The engagement was to unravel the root cause of oil theft in the country and the possible solution to stop the menace

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

House of Representatives Expresses Concern Over High Rate of Failed Bank TransactionsThe House of Representatives has expressed concern over the high rate of failed bank transactions in the country. They have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to take action and reverse failed transactions without customer prompting.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

House of Representatives to Investigate Non-Remittance of N5 Trillion by BusinessesThe House of Representatives has mandated its committees to investigate the non-remittance of N5 trillion to the Federal Government by some businesses operating in Nigeria. The decision to go after the tax defaulters followed the adoption of a motion moved by Esosa Iyawe on Thursday during plenary. The House resolved to mandate the Committees on Public Account and Finance to probe the non-remittance by the organizations and recover the money owed the government.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

House of Representatives Investigates N200 Billion Spent on Suspended CensusThe House of Representatives has commenced investigation into the N200 billion meant for the suspended 2023 Population and Housing Census. The committee on population has been tasked with inviting the director-general of the National Population Commission to provide an account of the expenditure.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

House of representatives members rejoice with Bola Tinubu at 72The members of House of Representatives have congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »