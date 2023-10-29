Host Communities Back NUPRC On ‘Hostcomply’ App

The platform is an app created by the upstream regulator to monitor and ensure transparency in the execution of funds in the host communities development trust funds.
Dr. Tamaranebi, who was reacting to a story by a national newspaper, indicating that communities were angry over charges associated with the operation of the platform meant to improve service delivery to oil-bearing communities, described the report as ‘spurious propaganda’.He stressed that the HostComply will not reduce the amount due to the communities from the three per cent operating expenses that should accrue to them.
He also stressed that the app would not be funded out of the 3 per cent host communities fund but by the NUPRC. headtopics.com
“It is not a hidden fact that our communities producing oil and gas in the country have been suffering devastation, deprivations and desecration of all sorts due to the activities of some critical stakeholders who short-change and create divide-and-rule systems to flourish. The Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) was deliberately created to address the concerns of the host communities and stop the activities of the Shylock’s and their collaborators.
“We are therefore not surprised that they are fighting back, using every available means, including trying to confuse and deceive members of the public with concocted narratives but we are not going to be swayed by their mischief. headtopics.com
The setting up of HostComply is in furtherance to the provision of the PIA 2021, Chapter 3, section 235(1) which mandates: “The settlor shall incorporate Host Communities Development Trust (in this Act referred to as “the trust”) for the benefit of the host communities for which the settlor is responsible”.
