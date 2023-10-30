Home teams rule NPFL Matchday Five matches

All the five home teams won their games before their fans with Katsina United and Shooting Stars needing great comeback to emerge victorious while Bayelsa United, Abia Warriors and Rivers United also coasted to victory as

The game played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina produced five goals between Katsina United and Sunshine Stars but it was the Chanji Boys that had the last laugh in front of capacity seated fans.

Michael Olalusi twice put the Owena Whales in the ascendancy in the first half but the homers fought back gamely to equalise through Michael Ibe and Lukman Bello. The Tope Bolus led -Chanji Boys got the winner through Bello again in the 62nd minute as Katsina United moved to the seventh spot with eight points from five games. headtopics.com

There was mild drama in Ibadan when Doma United’s Nelson Abiam put the visitors in the lead just after eight minutes against Shooting Stars but Gbolagade Adelowo ensured that both teams went 1-1 at half time when be equalised in the 45th minute from the penalty spot.The Oluyole Warriors were ahead in the game for the first time in the 60th minute through Ademola Ayinde before a stoppage time third goal through Gideon Monday.

Bayelsa United returned to winning ways at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa following a 2-1 win over Kwara United. Robert Mizo scored twice in the 10th and 32nd minute for his fifth goal of the season while Samuel Ayanrinde got the Harmony Boys’ solitary strike in the 19th minute. headtopics.com

At the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United ended the unbeaten streak of Lobi Stars. Alex Oyowah's 42nd minute goal was enough for the three points.

