Higher interest rates, naira devaluation drive Access Holdings’ profit to all-time peak

Net profit at Access Holdings went past a quarter of a trillion naira for the nine months to September in a feat never before recorded by the banking group.

The longest cycle of interest rate hikes by the Central Bank of Nigeria, aimed at holding back a cost-of-living crisis, is giving banks an open sesame to charge borrowers higher interest. Compared to its interest income, the pace at which the cash the corporation put by to cover souring loans grew modestly by 16.8 per cent, bucking an industry-wide trend that was strongly manifest at half year and has also shown in the latest financials of rival GTCO, which issued its own earnings report a couple of days back.

Third-quarter results, which accompanied the financials, showed post-tax profit at N115 billion, meaning the three months to September alone accounted for 45.9 per cent of the net profit for the period. headtopics.com

The financial services group’s acquisition of StanChart’s banking businesses in Angola, The Gambia, Cameroon and Sierra Leone, and of its consumer, private & business banking in Tanzania is in the bag after deals were agreed this year.

