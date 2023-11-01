High food prices trigger malnutrition level in North East

The statement reads in part, “The acute food insecurity and malnutrition situation in Nigeria is deteriorating as economic crisis continue to deprive millions of people affected by the protracted conflict in the northeast from accessing food.

“Before now, a bag of maize sold at N40,000, but now it sells at N70,000. We were selling one measure between N400 – N500, but now it sells between N1,000 – N1,200” says Abubakar Isa, a trader in Gwoza town, Borno State.

“With the lifting of fuel subsidies, the average cost of food items in Borno State had increased by 36 per cent and transportation fares by 78 per cent. As a result, thousands of families, especially the internally displaced, can no longer afford to buy the same quality and quantity of food as before, contributing to poor diet and insufficient nutritious food intake. Income levels and labour opportunities have either reduced or remained the same in Borno State since the fuel subsidy removal.

“They are taking on higher debt levels every month and maxing out their credit levels to cover basic needs. With such levels of negative coping strategies, many families are precariously exposed, and any sudden shocks at unprecedented levels would further worsen food insecurity and lead to acute malnutrition at extreme levels.

“In addition, smallholding farmers struggled with higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and other farm inputs. As a coping strategy, some farmers reduced the amount of land they cultivated during the growing season.

