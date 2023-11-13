High Cost of Treating Diabetes Worries Patients and Caregivers

As the global community marks the World Diabetes Day (WDD) 2023 today, the high morbidity, mortality and soaring cost of treating the killer disease have continued to worry both patients and caregivers alike. By official records of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN), no fewer than 11.2 million Nigerians are in various stages of diabetes ailment.

Among them, over 132,500 die yearly due to complications of stroke, heart failure, kidney damage, blindness and limb amputations. Along with the epidemic proportion of the disease comes the heavy burden of treatment cost in a country where care is largely out-of-pocket. Already, oral medications that used to cost N9,000 per month has climbed to between N21,000 and N27,000, depending on vendor

