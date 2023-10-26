High-cap stocks lead equities to N7b loss

Losses by large-cap stocks moderated the overall market situation at the Nigerian stock market yesterday.

With more gainers to losers, losses by large-cap stocks led the market to average decline of 0.02 per cent, equivalent to net capital loss N7 billion. The negative overall market position was due largely to losses by United Bank for Africa (UBA), Nigerian Breweries (NB) and Lafarge Africa.

The All-Share Index (ASI)- the common value-based index that tracks all share prices at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), dropped by 11.61 basis points, representing a decline of 0.02 per cent, to close at 67,206.16 points. Aggregate market value of all quoted equities dropped by N7 billion to close at N36.923 trillion. headtopics.com

There were 23 gainers to 19 losers. Multiverse Mining and Exploration emerged the highest price gainer of 9.74 per cent to close at N2.93 per share. Chams Holding Company followed with a gain of 9.71 per cent to close at N1.92. Caverton Offshore Support Group advanced by 9.35 per cent to close at N1.52 per share. FTN Cocoa Processors rose by 8.97 per cent to close at N1.70 while Geregu Power appreciated by 7.71 per cent to close at N370.

The total volume traded increased by 3.1 per cent 56.92 per cent to 329.660 million shares valued at N4.411 billion in 5,998 deals. Fidelity Bank led the activity chart with 50.320 million shares worth N411.729 million. Access Holdings followed with account of 43.187 million shares valued at N730.101 million. Chams Holding Company traded 26.651 million shares valued at N50.208 million. UBA traded 20.630 million shares worth N733.794 million while Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded 20. headtopics.com

