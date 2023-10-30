'Herders' attack Benue community, kill 'cousins' of police spokesperson

Three persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Tse Gamber, Sengev council ward in Gwer-West LGA of Benue state.Anene said the victims were her cousins.

The police spokesperson said the suspected herdsmen launched an attack on the villagers on Sunday, killing and destroying properties in the process.“That is my village. Three of my cousins were killed.” she said.AdvertisementThe suspects also attacked Mbachohon community in Gwer-West on the same day.

In August, villagers of Ortese in Guma LGA protested killings in the community after the village was attacked by suspected herdsmen.

