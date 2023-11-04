Heavy gunfire reported in Guinea's capital Conakry

Heavy fire erupted on Saturday in the centre of the Guinean capital Conakry and security forces blocked off the area, witnesses told AFP. “There is gunfire from both automatic and weapons of war in Kaloum,” the political and administrative heart of the seaside city, a witness from the area said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The city centre has been sealed since dawn, we can neither enter, nor leave,” a shopkeeper added, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

“I wanted to go to the port area where I work but was prevented from leaving (Kaloum), where armoured vehicles have been deployed”.Kaloum is located on a peninsula and houses the presidency and several top government and administrative offices as well as the military headquarters and the main prison. Several witnesses said the firing took place near the jail and the 8 Novembre bridge — the sole access route to the city centr

