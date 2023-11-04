Heavy Fire Erupts in Conakry, Guinea's Capital

Heavy fire erupted on Saturday in the centre of the Guinean capital Conakry and security forces blocked off the area, witnesses told AFP. “There is gunfire from both automatic and weapons of war in Kaloum,” the political and administrative heart of the seaside city, a witness from the area said, speaking on condition of anonymity.“The city centre has been sealed since dawn, we can neither enter, nor leave,” a shopkeeper added, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

“I wanted to go to the port area where I work but was prevented from leaving (Kaloum), where armoured vehicles have been deployed”.Guinea is among several countries to have seen coups since 2020, along with Mali, Burkina Faso and this year, Niger and Gabon. The head of Guinea’s junta Colonel Mamady Doumbouya came to power in a coup in September 2021 after 11 years of civilian rule

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Fire at drug rehab centre in north Iran kills 27The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Navy cordons vandalised pipeline, prevents fire, oil theft in IjegunThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THENATIONNEWS: Northern elite under fire for undermining ongoing effort against insecurityThe Nation Newspaper Northern elite under fire for undermining ongoing effort against insecurity

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 351 shops destroyed in Ladipo Plank Market fireNo fewer than 351 shops and about 1,000 traders have been gravely impacted during the early morning inferno that occurred at the Ladipo Plank Market, on Wednesday, which started at about 12.45am.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘Our university not a glorified secondary school’ – PAAU students fire back at Dino MelayeStudents of Prince Abubakar Audu University, PAAU, Anyigba, Kogi State, have slammed the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye for allegedly describing the state-owned institution as a 'glorified secondary school'.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

LEADERSHIPNGA: Presidency, Navy Clarify N5bn Budget For YachtUnder fire, the presidency and the Nigerian Navy has moved in defense of the executive in respect of the provision for a “presidential yacht” in the 2023

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »