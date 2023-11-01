Heartland targets first win of season against Rivers United

'It is this time that we need our fans and supporters behind us. We will continue to work hard to get over our difficulties and challenges. 'We can do it if we do away with some of the errors we have made during games and are also more forceful in attack. 'We shall get it right. Let them come to Dan Anyiam Stadium, to cheer us to victory. It is what we need at this point.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDPA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Assembly: We’ve launched investigation into crisis, says Police CommandThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Assembly: We've launched investigation into crisis, says Police Command

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speakerThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speaker

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: We've launched probe into security situation at Rivers assembly, say policeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Crisis in Rivers: Eze hails Fubara for aligning with AmaechiErstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has hailed Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, for allegedly discarding former predecessor, Nyesom Wike and reportedly aligning with ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike...

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Saidu to Tinubu: Intervene in Rivers crisis nowArewa leader in the South Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ugly political development in Rivers state, pleading that the federal government should not dismiss it as a Rivers affair.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕