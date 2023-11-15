Heart-Wrenching Scenes from Gaza: A Graveyard for Children

It’s so hard to watch international news these days. The images from the Gaza Strip are heart-wrenching and distressing. Injured children crying and bodies of dead ones wrapped in white shrouds are too graphic to see. I have never seen so many corpses of little children in all of my life. As a parent, I can’t bear this any longer. I weep for the children of Gaza. The world has failed these innocent babies.

Since October 7, over 11,000 people have been killed in the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza, of which 70% are children. According to WHO, a child is killed every 10 minutes in this war. It is comforting that some world leaders like Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Lula da Silva are beginning to speak out against the sad spectacles in Gaza. ‘’Much more needs to be done to protect civilians in this war. Far too many Palestinians have been killed. Far too many have suffered these past weeks’’, remarked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres was even more vivid, describing Gaza as ‘’a graveyard for children’’

