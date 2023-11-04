Health Professionals and Security Operatives Support Directive to Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report

Health professionals and security operatives have thrown their weight behind the recent directive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, to hospitals to treat gunshot wounds without requesting for a police report from the victim. They noted that the move would save a lot of innocent lives in the country, tasking the police to restrategise on its implementation of the Act and also embark on a sensitisation campaign to take the message to every health worker in the country.

The professionals explained that the hesitation by health workers to treat gunshot victims hitherto stemmed from past experiences of their colleagues who got into police trouble just because they acted in line with the Hippocratic oath they swore to. However, the Gunshot Act 2017, signed into law by immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment without a police report. The Act ensures that such victims receive immediate and adequate treatment whether in public or private hospitals as well as assistance from security agencies

