'He was in a class of his own' — Tinubu eulogises Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the people of Kogi state over the death of Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.The deceased monarch assumed the office of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in 1997 after the death of the former Ohinoyi, Sanni OmoloriIn a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, Tinubu said the death of the monarch is a painful loss to the country, while describing him as “peace-loving, affable, and cerebral”.

