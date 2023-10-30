'He was a community builder' -- Anenih's son eulogises father at 5th memorial anniversary

Tony Anenih Jnr, son of the late Anthony Anenih, a former minister of works and housing, says his father was a disciplined and detribalised Nigerian when he was alive.

Anenih Jnr, who is the organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, spoke at the fifth memorial anniversary held in honour of his late father in Benin, the state capital. He noted that discipline and interactions devoid of tribalism were the virtues that made the late politician succeed in his political career and other ventures.

“My father was a very disciplined person and a detribalised Nigerian, who was not influenced by political and religious inclinations in works and interactions with other people,” he said.“He was a loving and trustworthy man, who did not only give his best to develop his children and family dependents but also extended the same gesture to his local community, political associates, the Christian faith and Nigerians at large. headtopics.com

Anenih Jnr said the memorial anniversary was one of the ways the family had decided to celebrate and remember the late former minister and his legacies. He added that Anenih was able to unite politicians and all sections of the country in his tireless bid to rally other well-meaning Nigerians to build a united, very strong and formidable country.

