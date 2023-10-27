He’s yet to give us a dime for Ojapiano – Igwe Credo drags Kcee over alleged debt

He stated that he and his crew only received N200,000 from Kcee, who promised to pay them more money, but never did. In a now trending video, Credo explained that members of Kcee’s crew had advised him to develop new music to promote himself rather than waiting for income from KCee.

He said: 'What I wanted from KCee was not a financial benefit. I wanted to be popular, hoping that Kcee would assist me in gaining exposure and recognition so that I can promote my music. 'But instead, Kcee asked me to pay the bloggers despite the fact that I lacked the requisite finances.'

