He’s not owing me a dime – IVD Motors debunks claim against Davido

5 million for a car he purchased for his aide, Israel DMW. In a post on her Instagram page, Blessing CEO said: “I want to boldly call on you, please pay the balance of ₦4.5 million that you’ve owed for four years. “You haven’t completed the payment for the car you bought for Israel. I used to think that we were all living this fake life. Please, Boss OBO, the young man needs his money.

You and this guy are friends; he paid you in full to do music. 'However, ever since he faced difficulties, you have been giving money left and right, but you are still refusing to pay him. It’s not right.' Reacting to this in a post on his Instagram page, IVD stated that Davido wasn't owing him a dime. He wrote: “David does not owe me a dime. Please, stop speculating fake news. All love to my bro @davido. May God keep blessing you.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Blessing CEO apologises to Davido, declares war on IVDThe Nation Newspaper Blessing CEO apologises to Davido, declares war on IVD Read more ⮕

Blessing CEO drags Davido over alleged N4.5m car debtThe Nation Newspaper Blessing CEO drags Davido over alleged N4.5m car debt Read more ⮕

– Samklef gives Davido ultimatum to pay alleged N1 million debtNigerian singer and producer, Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef, has called out Davido for refusing to pay the N1 million allegedly owed a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, since 2020. This is coming hours after popular singer and composer, Dammy Krane dragged Davido over unpaid debt. Read more ⮕

‘Burna Boy ahead of Davido, Wizkid currently’Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck has said Burna Boy is currently ahead of Wizkid and Davido 'based on activity' currently. Featuring in the latest episode of London's 90 podcast, the 'Declan Rice' crooner said he would place Burna Boy at number one on his ranking of top afrobeats artists. Read more ⮕

Samklef gives Davido 24-hour ultimatum over alleged debtThe Nation Newspaper Samklef gives Davido 24-hour ultimatum over alleged debt Read more ⮕

‘Please pay my money’ – Dammy Krane drags Davido over alleged debtNigerian singer and composer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has called out Davido over unpaid debt. While noting how difficult it is for the rich to pay debts, Dammy Krane pleaded with Davido to consider him for the sake of his daughter. Read more ⮕