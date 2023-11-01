He performed better than Messi – Ex-Ballon d’Or winner names player that should’ve won award

But that shows that a World Cup counts more than anything else. 'For me, Haaland is the best player of the last twelve months won major titles with Manchester City and broke goalscoring records in the process. 'For me, there is no way around Haaland. The choice is a farce, even though I am a Messi fan,' he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland Battle For Top PrizeAccording to reliable football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is set to receive the top individual honour in world football despite Erling Haaland

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d’Or with Bonmati set to win women’s awardLionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career when this year's ceremony to crown the planet's best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate todayThe Nation Newspaper 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate today

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Organizers refuse to award Messi Super Ballon d’OrThe organizers of the Ballon d'Or, France Football, have opted not to award Lionel Messi with the Super Ballon d'Or award, according to Marca. Messi is expected to be named the winner of the 2023 prize at an event that will be held in Paris, France on Monday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or: Just incredible – Arteta gives verdict on Messi winning awardArsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has given his opinion on Argentina captain, Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Recall that Messi won this year’s Ballon d’Or ahead of the likes of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe on Monday night in Paris.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Messi Wins Record 8th Ballon d'Or, Haaland Takes The Gerd Muller TrophyInter Miami forward Lionel Messi has claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or, edging out Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland and ex-PSG team-mate, Kylian Mbappe

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕