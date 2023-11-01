Hamas Chief Accuses Israel Of ‘Massacres’ To Cover Its ‘Defeats’

“Its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat,” he vowed in a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that 3,648 children are among 8,796 people killed in Israeli strikes since the war erupted.

The weeks of Israeli bombardment and a more recent ground incursions came in response to attacks by Hamas militants which killed around 1,400 people in Israel, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials.Haniyeh said that ahead of the October 7 attacks, Hamas had warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and his fascist government will continue their contentious policies”.

Netanyahu took office late last year at the head of a coalition that includes extreme-right ministers who live in settlements in the occupied West Bank that are deemed illegal under international law. The Hamas leader cited the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, settler violence and attacks on holy sites including the Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem.The self-exiled Hamas leader also stressed that there will be no regional stability unless Palestinians obtain their “legitimate rights to freedom, independence and return”.

The question of return refers to descendants of the 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Will Not Happen’- NetanyahuIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza war 'will not happen'

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Israel-Hamas conflict: British MP sacked after calling for ceasefireNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: – Israel rejects calls for ceasefire with HamasIsrael has rejected calls for a ceasefire with Hamas as Israeli troops continued to expand operations on the ground.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ceasefire will be like surrendering to HamasThe Nation Newspaper Ceasefire will be like surrendering to Hamas - Israel PM

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel forces battle Hamas in Gaza as PM rejects ceasefireIsrael said Tuesday its forces battled Hamas inside Gaza overnight and struck 300 targets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically ruled out a ceasefire as a 'surrender' to the Palestinian militant group.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel demolishes West Bank home of Hamas deputy leaderThe Israeli army demolished the West Bank home of exiled Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri with explosives on Tuesday as war raged with the Islamist group in Gaza.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕