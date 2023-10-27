Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges Tinubu

ELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria’s state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted.
These were some of the decisions taken at a meeting of the elders and leaders on the banner of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, in Abuja, on Thursday. Chaired by Chief E. K. Clark, the parley was attended by Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader, Afenifere; Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Dr. Pogu Bitrus – President, Middle Belt Forum; Senator Cornelius Adebayo, former Governor of Kwara State; Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State; and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien – National Chairman, PANDEF.
The rest include DIG. Potter L. Dabup, retd; Engr. Marcus Gundiri; Chief Akin Oshuntokun; Dr. Akin Fapohunda; Prof Charles Nwakeaku; Dele Farotimi; Prof. Echefuna Onyebeadi; Jonathan Tsaku; Mr. Mac Emakpore; Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia; Prince Maikpobi Okareme; Jonathan Asake; Mrs. Elizabeth Jibrin; Chief Hon. Olivia Agbajoh; and Dr. Ken Robinson. headtopics.com
They expressed “great concern and total rejection of the trend where certain sections of the country are continually marginalized in the number of states, local governments, and even appointments into the Federal Executive Council,” and “particularly request that the South-East be appropriately represented on the Federal Executive Council, similar to other geo-political zones.”
On the outcome of the 2023 general elections, they commended the political class, especially the leading presidential candidates for their recourse to constitutional means in redressing their grievances.