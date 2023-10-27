Hadiza Usman’s Book Contains ‘Too Many Lies’, Says Amaechi

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has condemned the past Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), Hadiza Usman for allegedly putting out false narratives in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority.”Amaechi made this claim during the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture themed “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held on Thursday in Lagos. where he was a special guest.

“The lies were too many. For instance, she claimed she was not invited by the panel. I even came with the memo of the president, where the president endorsed her removal,” the 58-year-old said. “Count one is in the question of the fact that the panel says she is guilty; count two is due to the fact that a Managing Director of NPA with an N2.5m approval limit can approve N2.8b contract with no appropriation.Amechi insisted that Mrs Usman was guilty of the same crimes she was accusing him of and making concessions for the high and mighty in society

“Why is that document not published because prominent Nigerians are involved? She gave waivers to prominent Nigerians, which she has no power to give and these are dollars accruable to Nigeria’s economy but she was bold enough to write a book or is it a pamphlet and Nigerians are following her, launching the book, so how will Nigeria move forward? headtopics.com

“But let’s wait until they bring the original copy because if I give you the photocopy, you will say it is fake. I will show you the original but I won’t allow you to read it because you would see the names of those prominent Nigerians that were indicted by the panel. I would rather read the areas that concern her and leave those prominent Nigerians, they didn’t look for my trouble.

The former minister affirmed that Usman had been indicted by the panel and denied that he was purposefully behind her removal as the boss of the NPA“For instance, she claims that she was not indicted by the panel but she was found guilty of all the 10 counts. I even came with a copy of the memo to the President in which the President endorsed her removal,” he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

channelstv »

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Poll After Months Of Legal TussleBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

2023 Polls: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Absent As Supreme Court Delivers JudgmentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Challenging Tribunal JudgmentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕