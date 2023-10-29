Haaland Scores Derby Double As Man City Destroy Spineless Man United

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) /Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City inflicted more pain on Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to close within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.
However, he could not repeat his heroics from the penalty spot when VAR intervened to award City their first penalty at Old Trafford since 1992. Haaland has attracted some criticism of late for not meeting his usually sky high standards in front of goal.
City boss Pep Guardiola was growing visibly frustrated as his side’s uncharacteristically poor passing handed United chances to counter-attack and Scott McTominay stung Ederson’s palms with a big chance to equalise. headtopics.com
United did not heed that warning as City did double their lead four minutes into the second half with a carbon copy move. City then took complete control and only another fine save from Onana denied Haaland his second Manchester derby hat-trick when clean through.