Gusau canvasses constructive criticisms for NFF

He made this assertion in Abuja yesterday , when the executives of Nigeria Union of Journalists (FCT Correspondents Chapel) paid him a courtesy call in his office. “Gentlemen of the media are critical stakeholders of Nigeria Football, and they are always welcome here at the Football House, and anywhere there is an event or activity of the NFF. We will continue to show respect and regard for those who inspire us with constructive criticisms that are in the interest of the game, and with the sole objective of making us better administrators.

“There is a lot that we are doing to make things better, but we have opted not to run the game on the pages of newspapers or on social media. We prefer that our work speaks for us loud and clear, and we believe that the results of our efforts will start to manifest in due course.

Also at the occasion were NFF Executive Committee member Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa; NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; Idris Abdullahi Musa, Chairman of Kwara State Football Association; Chikelue Iloenyosi, Chairman of Anambra State FA; Faisal Mohammed, Chairman of Kaduna State FA and; Abubakar Barde, Special Assistant to the NFF President.

