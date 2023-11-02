Gusau affirms NFF commitment to futsal, beach soccer

“Some years ago, we decided to stop taking part in beach soccer at international level until such a time that we have grown the game locally with a stable league and clubs that have true passion for the game. I believe that we have achieved that now, and it is time that we encourage and support futsal and beach soccer again to return to full action.

“I am delighted that even FIFA is thinking of organizing a Futsal World Cup for women. Our country is blessed with talented footballers at all levels, men and women, and I am sure that even if we are not in the maiden edition, we will soon have a team that will qualify to participate in subsequent editions of the competition.

He was in company with Futsal Nigeria’s Head of Communication and Strategy, Nurudeen Nyako and Head of Women in Futsal Nigeria, Miss Maryam Bukar. He then presented T-Shirts and brochures to the NFF President and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.Also present at the event were NFF 1st Vice President, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu; NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa; Director of Finance and Admin, Mr. Babatunde Akinsanya; Director of Communications, Mr. Ademola Olajire and Head of Marketing and Sponsorship, Mr. Alizor Chuks.

