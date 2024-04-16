Gunmen Suspected to be Oodua Nation Agitators Invade State Secretariat

16 “gunmen” suspected to be members of a group identified as Oodua nation agitators for invading the state secretariat .The security personnel were able to arrest some of the gunmen while others took to their heels and were pursued into the nearby bushes.Sources said the gunmen were heading to the Oyo state house of assembly premises located within the secretariat when they were repelled.
They were also said to have removed the Nigerian national flag in the secretariat and replaced it with the “Oodua nation flag”, before the intervention of the security personnel. In a statement on Monday, the Oyo state police command said 21 “Yoruba Nation Agitators“ have been paraded in Ibadan.They were paraded alongside seized exhibits such as guns, ammunition, cutlasses, walkie-talkies, and other communication gadgets.
Adebola Hamzat, Oyo state commissioner of police, told journalists that the suspects would be charged with treasonable felony and terrorism. He added that investigations are ongoing to unmask their sponsors, and other suspects still at large.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!
