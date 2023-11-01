‘Gunmen shot my vehicles’ – Natasha alleges threat to her life

“It was the immediate past; they were adorned in APC shirts and one of them was Amoka; he was actually the returning officer for Okehi local government. He led the group of ten men to shoot at me; I have the video captured in that.”

She said, “He said this is the beauty of politics; this is not the beauty of politics. You don’t endanger people, you don’t destroy properties, and you don’t frustrate the electoral process just because you want your candidate to win and call it ‘the beauty of democracy.”

She said, “Apart from that, they actually thwarted roads a day before the election and dug gullies, cutting five roads. That was just to prevent the election from taking place, probably endangering my life.

Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that, despite the threats and challenges she faced, she had to demonstrate her resilience to ensure that she did not portray an image of vulnerability for women involved in or aspiring to engage in political leadership.She said, “A lot went on that we couldn’t even put before the media because I didn’t want to seem as if I was every day, crying for help.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, despite an earlier verdict affirming her election, she was unsure if the judgment would be upheld.

