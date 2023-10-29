Gunmen kill one, capture two women in Kwara

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on the late night of Saturday, October 28, allegedly killed a kid and abducted two women in Kwara state.

A resident of the community said that the incident happened on Saturday evening at about 8.45 p.m. Two females were allegedly captured. And a child was also allegedly killed in the process.” Giving an update on the dastardly incident, an eyewitness hailed the security personnel for acceding to the community’s distress call.

The source added: “Since last night (precisely at about 11:30 pm) soldiers arrived in the Ora vicinity to maintain peace. Foundation donates solar-powered streetlights to Kwara communities “At this point, we sincerely wish to appreciate the prompt response to the SOS message sent to the state authority on the incident. We pray the efforts are successful.”The police spokesperson added: “The command in conjunction with other security agencies including vigilantes and hunters were hot in the search and rescue of the victims and possible arrest of the abductors of the Ora kidnap incident of yesterday night. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Soldiers storm Kwara community to rescue kidnap victimsSoldiers have been deployed to Ora community in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State where gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded on Saturday. A child was killed, two women abducted while scores were injured in the operation by the gunmen which took place at about 08.45pm. Read more ⮕

Kwara Launches Anti-measles Vaccination Campaign For ChildrenThe Kwara State government has flagged off the 2023 measles and immunisation campaign for under children under five years. Read more ⮕

Gunmen invade popular Abuja estate, disconnect alert systems, abduct threeA resident of the estate said the gunmen disconnected alert systems of the houses attacked before abducting three persons. Read more ⮕

Gunmen Attack Security Team In Abia, Behead Vigilante MemberA vigilante was beheaded in Abia State when gunmen attacked a team of security personnel in the Ossioma area of the state. Read more ⮕

Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming – Davido speaks amid debt crisisThe Nation Newspaper Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming - Davido speaks amid debt crisis Read more ⮕

Chimamanda, Obi and UwazuruikeThe Nation Newspaper Chimamanda, Obi and Uwazuruike Read more ⮕