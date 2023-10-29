Gunmen kill one, capture two women in Kwara

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on the late night of Saturday, October 28, allegedly killed a kid and abducted two women in Kwara state.
A resident of the community said that the incident happened on Saturday evening at about 8.45 p.m. Two females were allegedly captured. And a child was also allegedly killed in the process.” Giving an update on the dastardly incident, an eyewitness hailed the security personnel for acceding to the community’s distress call.
The source added: “Since last night (precisely at about 11:30 pm) soldiers arrived in the Ora vicinity to maintain peace. Foundation donates solar-powered streetlights to Kwara communities “At this point, we sincerely wish to appreciate the prompt response to the SOS message sent to the state authority on the incident. We pray the efforts are successful.”The police spokesperson added: “The command in conjunction with other security agencies including vigilantes and hunters were hot in the search and rescue of the victims and possible arrest of the abductors of the Ora kidnap incident of yesterday night. headtopics.com
