Gunmen Kill Five in Suspected Cult Attack in Rivers State

Gunmen, suspected to be Iceland cult members, have killed five people during an invasion of the Odiemerenyi community in Ahoada East Local Council of Rivers State. The gunmen alleged to be loyal to the wanted David Gift, a.k.a 2Baba, stormed the community on Sunday morning. They killed two brothers and another person in a compound. The cultists demanded the release of their sponsors and sympathizers in police custody.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.