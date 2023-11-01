Gunmen inavde farm settlements in Ondo

The farmers, who protested to Akure, said the armed men shot sporadically into the air to scare them but they managed to apprehend one of the them who was handed him over to Police Area Command in Ore.

Chairman of the farmers, Mr. Abayomi Rotimi Isinleye, alleged that the gunmen were hired by the firm the State Government alloted their cocoa farm to.Isinleye said the firm has been destroying their cocoa despite a court order restraining it from taking over the land until the determination of the suit instituted by the farmers.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the arrest of one suspect believed to be one of the armed men but said investigation was ongoing. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strikeThe Nation Newspaper Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Crisis in Ondo community over illegal imposition of monarchThe Nation Newspaper Crisis in Ondo community over illegal imposition of monarch

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Robbers kill 20 motorcyclists in OndoThe Nation Newspaper Robbers kill 20 motorcyclists in Ondo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Akeredolu and governance void in Ondo StateThe political impasse that has characterised Ondo State in recent months could have been avoided had Governor Rotimi Akeredolu taken the right decision to step down in the face of the ill-health that effectively precluded him from serving the people of the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘Gunmen shot my vehicles’ – Natasha alleges threat to her lifeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕