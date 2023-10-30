Gunmen behead vigilante operative in Abia

The victim, identified as Obinna Ndukwe, was killed and then beheaded by the attackers on Thursday.Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the victim was killed at about 3:50 p.m. when some gunmen attacked a combined security team comprising a police operative, a special constabulary, and three vigilante operatives.
The police spokesperson said some police operatives stationed at the headquarters of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area got to the scene of the attack upon receipt of information.“Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary,” she said.
The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks. headtopics.com
IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria. Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.