Gunmen Attack Security Team In Abia, Behead Vigilante Member

The spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command Maureen Chinaka confirmed the vigilante’s death in a Friday statement.

“Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men,” she said.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.”While reiterating that no police officer was killed in the attack, the command is vowing to probe the incident. headtopics.com

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” the police added.

Read more:

channelstv »

Vigilante beheaded, no officer killed in Abia attackThe Abia State Police Command has debunked reports an officer was killed in attack by hoodlums on Thursday. The Command, however, confirmed that a security personnel of Abia State Vigilante, identified as Obinna Ndukwe, popularly known as Socket, was killed and beheaded by the attackers. Read more ⮕

Kalu: Onyejeocha Ungrateful For Ministerial Position, Sack Her Now, Abia Youths Urge TinubuAbia Youths Coalition Movement has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Read more ⮕

Allow Deputy Speaker Kalu To Work For Nigerians, Ex-Acting Abia Gov Ohajuruka Tells OnyejochaA former acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka, has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Read more ⮕

Allow Kalu work for Nigerians, former Abia Acting Gov tells Tinubu’s ministerFormer Acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to take the path of honour and peace and allow the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to work for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

Ohanaeze, HURIWA berate Clark over call to expel Abia, Imo, Ondo from NDDCOhanaeze Ndigbo and Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) have condemned Chief Edwin Clark’s proposal to expel Abia, Imo, and Ondo states from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), based on their geographical location and quantity of oil deposits. Read more ⮕

Police recruitment: Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno lead, as Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia Imo trailThe Police Service Commission, PSC, said yesterday that after nine days of the opening of its recruitment portal, Kaduna State led in the number of applications already received in the ongoing exercise for general duty constables into the NPF. Read more ⮕