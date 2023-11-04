Gunmen Attack Prison in Guinea, Free Former Head of State

Gunmen have attacked a prison in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, and freed Moussa Camara, former head of state. The gunmen were said to have blocked access to the city centre and attacked the prison around 5 am on Saturday. Three persons were also freed alongside Camara during the prison break, with one of those now caught.that the fugitives are currently on trial for their alleged roles in the deaths of more than 150 persons during a 2009 protest.
Charles Wright, Guinea’s justice minister, announced the escape on local radio on Saturday.Gunshots rang round Conakry just before dawn. The city centre was cordoned off and military vehicles patrolled the streets. Among the escapees are Col Claude Pivi, a former government minister, who is accused of involvement in the murders at Conakry stadium on September 28, 2009.Camara seized power in 2008 after President Lansana Conté died. He was ousted and fled the country not long after the Conakry killings and in the wake of an assassination attempt.59-year-old Camara was residing in Burkina Faso before returning to Guinea in September 2022 to face trial
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: channelstv | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »
Source: channelstv | Read more »