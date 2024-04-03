Gunmen Abduct Worshippers During Mosque Attack in Zamfara State

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, yesterday, stormed a mosque during prayers and abducted many worshippers in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State. The attack took place during the Tahajjud prayer, which is observed by Muslims in the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Zamfara State has been experiencing a surge in banditry and related criminal activities. Governor Dauda Lawal recently met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the situation.
Gunmen Invade Ogun Community, Abduct Poultry ManagerGunmen believed to be kidnappers stormed the Idowa community in the Odogbolu Local Government area of Ogun State on Monday afternoon and abducted a manager from the Flourishing Poultry Farm.
