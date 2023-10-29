– Gundogan slams Barcelona teammates after Real Madrid defeat

'I come from the dressing room and obviously people are disappointed after such a big game, such an important game and such an unthinkable result. 'I would like to see more anger, more disappointment.

'I didn't come here to lose these kinds of games or to allow these gaps to open up. I also have a responsibility as a senior player not to allow these things to happen to the team, we need to hang in there more,' Gundogan told Optus Sport. Barca now trails Madrid by four points after 11 games in La Liga.

