Guber election: Eradiri remains only valid LP candidate in Bayelsa — Party

The Bayelsa chapter of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, reaffirmed the candidacy of Mr Udengs Eradiri as the only validly and legally nominated candidate of the LP for the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

He said there was no crisis in the state chapter of the party and that no other candidate existed apart from Eradiri. He said: “But these antics failed because one group, the Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI), identified the moles and the masqueraders.“Only Engr. Udengs Eradiri successfully emerged because he was widely accepted by all stakeholders to fly the flag of the party.

Toby further alerted members of the public of the sinister agenda of some LP leaders, allegedly hobnobbing with the state Government ahead of the poll.“Their evil agenda is to cause a crisis in our party by creating an impression that LP is supporting Gov. Douye Diri. headtopics.com

“This plot is dead on arrival because all the structures of LP at the grassroots are solidly behind our candidate, Engr. Udengs Eradiri. “Therefore, no amount of mendacious manoeuvring and twisting of facts will stop the coming revolution at the poll.

Toby said the LP and the people of Bayelsa were proud of the capacity so far displayed by Eradiri, who, he said, had single handedly driven his campaigns across all the senatorial districts of the state, including the far-flung communities, allegedly abandoned in the past. headtopics.com

